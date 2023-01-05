Cold, breezy today; Afternoon rain turns to overnight snow

Today will be cold and breezy, with afternoon rain turning into snow just before the sun sets, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance of rain in the afternoon, with light showers likely by the evening commute. The rain is expected to change to snow at around 5 p.m. and continue into the night.
Highs today will be around 43 degrees.
Overnight it will be windy for the first part, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Light snow showers will be likely until around 9 p.m., after which there will be a slowly falling chance of snow until shortly before dawn on Friday. Light accumulations are possible, but the NWS expects there to be less than half an inch.
Lows will be around 29 degrees.
On Friday, the NWS predicted a stray rain or snow shower, especially in more northern parts of the area, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with more seasonal highs of around 39 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold, with lows around 29 degrees.
Shortly before the sun rises on Saturday, though, there will be a chance of snow, which will mix with then change to a chance of rain in the late morning.
That will fall to a slight chance in the afternoon, before increasing to a chance of rain and snow that will continue through the night.
Highs on Saturday will be around 42 degrees, falling to a low around 33 degrees overnight.
About the Author