Cold front brings showers, chance of thunderstorms today

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon and continuing through midnight before trailing off.

Highs will be around 69 degrees, falling to lows around 48 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler, with a chance of showers until mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.

On Thursday it will be partly sunny with a high around 59 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 48 degrees.