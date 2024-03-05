Cold front brings showers, chance of thunderstorms today

Today will be mild and cloudy, with a cold front moving into the area bringing a chance of showers in the morning that will become likely in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain will be likely through midnight, falling to a chance of showers again in the early-morning hours.
[6:50 PM] A cold front will slowly drift southeast across the area Tuesday into Tuesday night, leading to showers and a few thunderstorms late morning into early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/IWxvd1Fj9X— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 4, 2024
There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon and continuing through midnight before trailing off.
Highs will be around 69 degrees, falling to lows around 48 degrees overnight.
Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler, with a chance of showers until mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.
On Thursday it will be partly sunny with a high around 59 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 48 degrees.
