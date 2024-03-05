Cold front brings showers, chance of thunderstorms today

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
41 minutes ago
X

Today will be mild and cloudy, with a cold front moving into the area bringing a chance of showers in the morning that will become likely in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain will be likely through midnight, falling to a chance of showers again in the early-morning hours.

There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon and continuing through midnight before trailing off.

Highs will be around 69 degrees, falling to lows around 48 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler, with a chance of showers until mid-afternoon. Highs will be around 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.

On Thursday it will be partly sunny with a high around 59 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 48 degrees.

In Other News
1
Today’s temps approach record highs; Rain returns Tuesday into...
2
Mostly sunny but warm today, Monday
3
Mild, cloudy after foggy morning
4
Spotty showers today; higher temps
5
Sunny, chilly today, freezing overnight; Warmer this weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top