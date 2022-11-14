Cold temperatures throughout the week with possible flurries Monday night and Tuesday

This work week will see below normal freezing temperatures and possible snow flurries.
Sunshine adorns the Monday sky with the highs falling near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A low pressure system will move into the area overnight, bringing a chance of precipitation into Tuesday morning. The overnight may see a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds will streak the nighttime horizon with temperatures dipping into the upper 20′s.
Rain with possible snow may mix together Tuesday, all while turning into rain only after 11 a.m. Despite the 60% chance of wet and wintry mixtures, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Little to no snow accumulation is expected overall, the NWS said.
Early morning snow chances and road/ground temperatures near freezing create some concern for slick spots for travel, the NWS said. The slick spots may saturate and result in snow during early morning hours, NWS added.
Wet trends continue into the overnight with a slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be otherwise mostly cloudy.
The low of the night will be 33 degrees.
Wednesday is much more dry with a mostly cloudy sky. The high temperature of the day will be upper 30′s.
Wednesday night will likely be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling in the upper 20′s.
A mostly cloudy day is set in store for Thursday with the nighttime seeing the same forecast. The highs will be in the upper 30′s and the lows will be in the lower 20′s overnight.
Friday will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 33 degrees.
About the Author