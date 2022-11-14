Cold temperatures throughout the week with possible flurries Monday night and Tuesday

Wet trends continue into the overnight with a slight chance of rain before 1 a.m. Skies will be otherwise mostly cloudy.

The low of the night will be 33 degrees.

Wednesday is much more dry with a mostly cloudy sky. The high temperature of the day will be upper 30′s.

Wednesday night will likely be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling in the upper 20′s.

A mostly cloudy day is set in store for Thursday with the nighttime seeing the same forecast. The highs will be in the upper 30′s and the lows will be in the lower 20′s overnight.

Friday will be partly sunny and cold with a high near 33 degrees.