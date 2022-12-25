Cold temperatures with low wind chill values for Christmas Day; snow possible Monday

A mostly cloudy and cold, cold temperatures along with low wind chill values are set for Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high will be near 15 degrees and the low will in the single digits around 5 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -13 throughout the day and low as -5 by nighttime. A Wind Chill Advisory is set until evening today.
Very cold conditions continue early this week, according to the NWS. A very slow warming trend will continue today with wind chill values rising above advisory threshold, NWS said.
Increasing clouds will cover Christmas’s night skies.
Monday has a chance of snow from an Alberta clipper but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than they have been with a high of 24 degrees.
The nighttime will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. A slight chance of snow may be possible as well into very early Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and still relatively cold with a high near 29 degrees. Tuesday night involves a partly cloudy sky and a low temperature of 19 degrees.
Moderate warmup strikes Wednesday with temperatures hitting over 40 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny and mild. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy and a low temperature of 39 degrees is possible.
Thursday and the remainder of the week continues with the moderate warmup.
