Cold temperatures with low wind chill values for Christmas Day; snow possible Monday

The nighttime will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. A slight chance of snow may be possible as well into very early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and still relatively cold with a high near 29 degrees. Tuesday night involves a partly cloudy sky and a low temperature of 19 degrees.

Moderate warmup strikes Wednesday with temperatures hitting over 40 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny and mild. Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy and a low temperature of 39 degrees is possible.

Thursday and the remainder of the week continues with the moderate warmup.