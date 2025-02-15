Cold, wet with wintry mix today and tomorrow; Fog possible this afternoon into tonight

Highs will be around 39 degrees today.

The rain is expected to continue through the night, and could be heavy at times. Lows will be around 31 degrees.

Sunday will be cold, windy and wet, with a mix of rain and snow in the morning, leading to possible light snowfall accumulations and gusts of 30 to 40 mph. Rain will change to snow on Sunday with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible. There will be just a chance of snow in the afternoon that will fall away by sunset.

[12:20 PM] Anticipating some fog developing this afternoon and evening. Attached is a simulation depicting this scenario. The darker the purple= the lower visibility.

Slow down and leave extra stopping space if you're traveling! pic.twitter.com/xp7hnCeg4x — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2025

As the light wintry mix comes to an end later this morning, attention shifts to the heavy rainfall threat. A second surge of moisture provides a period of heavy rain between 8 pm and 3 am focused mainly across southern Ohio, southeastern Indiana, and northern Kentucky. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qr6fQ6JVtH — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 15, 2025

Highs will be around 33 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, breezy and freezing cold, with lows around 16 degrees and gusts as high as 32 mph making it feel closer to zero. Some snow showers are possible before 1 a.m.

Clouds will decrease some for Presidents Day, though it will still be cold with light winds. Highs will be around 24 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 11 degrees.