Cold with increasing clouds today ahead of rainy weekend

Today will be cold with increasing clouds, with a wintry mix of rain and snow expected late tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. High temperatures will be around 34 degrees.
Tonight will be cloudy, and after midnight there will be a chance of freezing rain, changing to showers mixed with snow before dawn. The NWS said that there could be ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. Lows will be around 30 degrees.
Saturday will be rainy, with a chance for a mix with snow soon after sunrise.
Showers are expected to continue through the night, possibly mixing with snow again before dawn on Sunday.
Highs on Saturday will be around 44 degrees, falling to a low around 34 degrees overnight.
Sunday will be breezy and cold, with a mix of snow and rain likely in the morning, changing over to a chance of snow in the afternoon that is expected to gradually fall away in the evening.
Gust winds as high as 28 mph are expected throughout the day and overnight.
Highs will be around 34 degrees, falling to around 13 degrees overnight.
