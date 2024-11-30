Cold with increasing clouds today; Chance of snow overnight

Today will be cold and breezy with increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 32 degrees.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, which will trail off before sunrise. Less than half an inch of new snow accumulation is possible. Lows will be around 22 degrees.
Clouds will decrease again on Sunday, for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will still stay cold, with highs around 31 degrees.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 18 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 32 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 18 degrees.
