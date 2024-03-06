Cool, breezy with chance of showers this morning

Today will be cool and breezy, with showers lingering during the morning from overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 53 degrees.
[10:10 PM] Periods of rain will continue overnight through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures drop behind the cold front, and dry conditions return Wednesday night into Thursday. pic.twitter.com/cu3SUnT9Mq— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 6, 2024
Overnight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 39 degrees.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 58 degrees, then mostly cloudy overnight with lows around 44 degrees.
Friday will be rainy, with a chance of showers starting around dawn and rain likely starting in the afternoon. It will be breezy, with highs around 62 degrees.
The rain will continue through Friday night, with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be around 51 degrees.
