Rounds of rain, possible storms today; Flood Advisory for Greene County

The NWS said to turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Highs will be around 67 degrees.

Tonight, there will be lingering chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, and temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees.

Friday will be partly sunny and cool, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and highs around 64 degrees.

On Friday night, it will be partly cloudy and chilly, with lows around 47 degrees. Clouds will increase after midnight, and there will be a chance of rain leading up to Saturday morning.

Saturday is expected to be rainy, with showers likely during the day and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will also be breezy, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Highs will be around 67 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, with lows around 46 degrees.