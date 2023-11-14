Cool, sunny today; Rain expected to return late this week

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By
48 minutes ago
X

Today will be cool and sunny, with highs around 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a few more clouds overnight, and temperatures will drop down near freezing to around 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with highs around 65 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 38 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be sunny and mild, with highs around 65 degrees.

Clouds will increase starting around dark, with a slight chance of showers starting shortly after sundown that will gradually increase as the night goes on. Rain will be likely by morning on Friday, the NWS predicted.

In Other News
1
Sunny, mostly dry and seasonably mild conditions today, this week
2
Sunny but cool today, clear skies tonight
3
Veterans Day forecast: Sunny, cool with highs around 53 degrees
4
Cool with clearing skies today; Sunny, chilly this weekend
5
Thursday weather: Cool with decreasing clouds

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top