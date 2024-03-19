Cool, windy today; Increased fire danger this afternoon

Weather
By
32 minutes ago
Today will be cool and windy, with skies clearing in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 52 degrees.

Gusty winds will reach 30 to 40 mph, and dry conditions will cause increased fire danger during the afternoon. The NWS said that any outdoor burning is not recommended, since any fire could grow out of control under these conditions.

Overnight, clouds will increase a little, and it will be cold, with lows around 35 degrees.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday for sunny skies. There will be breezy winds, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and freezing cold, with lows falling to around 22 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and chilly with highs around 44 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase again on Thursday night, with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Low temperatures are expected to dip down around freezing, with lows around 31 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

