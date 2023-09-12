Cool with chance of showers today

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be cool with a chance of showers throughout the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will decrease in the evening for partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs around 71 degrees and isolated showers after 10 a.m.

Showers will end around nightfall, and clouds will gradually decrease overnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 49 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny skies this afternoon, increasing clouds tonight
2
Mostly sunny and warm today, mostly clear skies tonight
3
Mostly cloudy, warm with highs near 76 degrees today
4
Partly sunny, warm through end of week
5
Cooler today with high in upper 70s, chance of afternoon showers

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top