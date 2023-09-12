Cool with chance of showers today

Today will be cool with a chance of showers throughout the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 73 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will decrease in the evening for partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a little cooler with highs around 71 degrees and isolated showers after 10 a.m.

Showers will end around nightfall, and clouds will gradually decrease overnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 74 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 49 degrees.