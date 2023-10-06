Cool with clearing skies today ahead of chilly weekend

After overnight rain, today will be cool with clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 71 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will build up again as temperatures fall to a low around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and chilly, with highs around 56 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies in the evening.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy with increasing clouds, for mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and overnight. There will also be a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Temperatures will be chilly again, with highs around 56 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.