Cool with clearing skies today ahead of chilly weekend

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

After overnight rain, today will be cool with clearing skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 71 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will build up again as temperatures fall to a low around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy and chilly, with highs around 56 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies in the evening.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase again as temperatures fall to around 39 degrees.

Sunday will be breezy with increasing clouds, for mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and overnight. There will also be a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Temperatures will be chilly again, with highs around 56 degrees and lows around 42 degrees.

In Other News
1
Warm, cloudy today with showers this afternoon; Fall-like conditions...
2
Hot but mostly sunny today; Chance of rain tomorrow
3
Sunny, hot today; Rain, cooler temperatures expected late this week
4
Sunny and unseasonably warm today; Fall weather later this week
5
Sunny but warm today, tomorrow

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top