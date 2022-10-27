Cool with decreasing clouds today

Today will be cool, with temperatures creeping upward Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, there will be decreasing clouds during the day that will build back up overnight. Highs will be around 58 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.
Friday will be a little warmer, with clouds decreasing again during the day. Highs will be around 65 degrees.
Friday night will be mostly clear and cold, with a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 68 degrees.
Overnight on Saturday, clouds will steadily increase, leading up to a slight chance of rain in the early-morning hours that will become more widespread showers on Sunday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.
About the Author