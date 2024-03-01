Cool with increasing clouds, chance of rain in afternoon

Weather
By
20 minutes ago
X

Today will be cool with increasing clouds and a chance of rain starting in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 51 degrees.

The chance of rain will continue through midnight before trailing off, with patchy fog developing after 1 a.m. Lows will be around 41 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be patchy fog until around 11 a.m., but otherwise clouds will gradually decrease with highs around 58 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing to around 69 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 51 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny, chilly today, freezing overnight; Warmer this weekend
2
Tornadoes touch down in Riverside, Springfield Twp.
3
Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus set record for highest low temperature
4
Showers, storms arrive overnight with small hail possible, NWS says
5
Breezy and sunny today, Monday with incoming higher temps this week

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top