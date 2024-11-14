Cool with morning showers slowly decreasing this afternoon, evening

Today will be wet and cool, with early-morning showers slowly decreasing during the day and overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Showers this morning will be joined by gradually falling breezy winds, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Highs will be around 58 degrees, falling to a low around 47 degrees overnight.
After today’s rain, the end of the week will see fewer clouds but similar temperatures.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 57 degrees and lows around 45 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 58 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 41 degrees.
