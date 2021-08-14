Cooler, dry over weekend; Chance of rain returns Monday

After a hot, rainy end of the week, this weekend will be cooler and dry, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 83 degrees, falling to a low around 61 degrees tonight.
On Sunday clouds will build back up throughout the day, with high temperatures around 81 degrees.
Sunday night clouds will continue to gradually increase, for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Monday.
Lows will be around 63 degrees.
On Monday, the NWS predicted there will be a chance of rain starting soon after dawn, and continuing through Monday night.
It also predicted a chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, which will drop, but not disappear, Monday night.
Highs on Monday will be around 82 degrees, and lows will be around 68 degrees.