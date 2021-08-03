Cooler than normal, dry for middle of week

Today will be warm and dry, though highs will be below normal at around 81 degrees under mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 60 degrees.
On Wednesday, the NWS predicted a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mostly east of Interstate 71.
Otherwise, skies will be mostly clear, with highs around 83 degrees and lows around 62 degrees.
Thursday will be slightly warmer but still mostly clear, with a high around 85 degrees. Overnight, clouds will start to increase in the early morning hours, though temperatures will fall to around 64 degrees.