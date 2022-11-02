dayton-daily-news logo
Dense fog this morning; Unseasonably warm through end of week

Weather
By
22 minutes ago

There will be widespread dense fog this morning, which in some areas could reduce visibility to under half a mile, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The fog is expected to clear by mid-morning as temperatures increase. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high around 68 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will decrease for mostly clear skies and cool temperatures, with a low around 45 degrees.

Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear and it will be a little warmer, with a high around 70 degrees. There will be a few more clouds overnight, and lows will be around 50 degrees.

The NWS predicted Friday will be partly cloudy and blustery, with temperatures rising a little further to around 74 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight on Friday as temperatures fall to around 57 degrees.

