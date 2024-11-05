Election Day weather: Partly sunny, warm, breezy

Credit: Marshall Gorby/STAFF

Weather
By
34 minutes ago
Today will be partly sunny, warm and breezy, with highs around 79 degrees and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy and rainy, with showers likely soon after dark until just before dawn on Wednesday. Lows will be around 60 mph.

There will be a lingering chance of rain during the day on Wednesday, with gradually decreasing clouds and a high around 69 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of rain through the night.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs around 64 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 42 degrees.

