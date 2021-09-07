Fog to give way to sunny skies before late-night showers, storms

Temperatures overnight are expected to dip into the lower to middle 60s.

After a wet morning, skies are expected to clear for Wednesday, which will gradually become sunny with a high near 81 degrees.

Wednesday night will stay mostly clear with an overnight low around 56 degrees.

The rest of the week with be sunny, with a high near 78 degrees on Thursday and overnight lows around 54 degrees.

Friday also will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees and the overnight low around 57 degrees.

It will be warmer for the weekend, with highs expected to reach 84 on Saturday and 85 on Sunday, according to the NWS.