Foggy this morning, hot, sunny today

There will be areas of fog this morning, some of which could be dense, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Aside from the early fog, it will be mostly sunny and hot today, with a high around 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 72 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and even hotter, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe.

Wednesday will begin calm, but winds and temperatures will gradually increase as the day goes on.

Highs will be around 94 degrees with heat index values climbing up to around 101 degrees.

Some storms on Wednesday afternoon may be severe, which could bring damaging winds and large hail.

Shower and storm chances will gradually trail off after sunset as temperatures fall to a low around 71 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with a high around 88 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 68 degrees.

