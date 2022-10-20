dayton-daily-news logo
Freeze Warning this morning, increased fire danger this afternoon

Weather
By
35 minutes ago

There is a Freeze Warning in effect this morning until 10 a.m. due to freezing overnight temperatures as low as 28 degrees, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

This afternoon, though, blustery winds and low relative humidities will lead to increased fire danger, as any fires that start could spread out of control. Outdoor fires are not recommended, the NWS said.

Otherwise, today it will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs around 54 degrees and breezy winds throughout the day.

Clouds and winds will decrease in the afternoon and evening for a mostly clear, cold night with a low temperature around 38 degrees.

Friday, though, will be partly cloudy, breezy and warmer, with temperatures climbing up to around 69 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees.

On Saturday, highs will rise a little further to around 75 degrees under mostly sunny skies. It will be partly cloudy and cool on Saturday night, with a low around 50 degrees.

