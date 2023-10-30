Freeze Watch issued for multiple Miami Valley counties; Rain expected this morning

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Miami, Preble and Warren until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Protect sensitive vegetation from the cold. If temperatures are expected to go below freezing, protect any exposed pipes.

Rain is on the forecast this morning before 11 a.m., with a slight chance of sprinkles after noon. Cloudy skies will linger with a high of 46 degrees to go with the rainy conditions.

[3:18 PM Sunday] Cold temperatures are expected this upcoming week, and temperatures on Monday night / Tuesday morning will drop into the 20s.



A Freeze Watch is in effect. pic.twitter.com/uf7Cjm8G5F — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) October 29, 2023

Tonight will be partly cloudy but cold which may bring widespread frost later on. The low will be around 26 degrees.

Frost is expected before 10 a.m. on Tuesday with the rest of the day looking sunny but bright. Highs will be near 44 degrees, too. Tuesday night will bring isolated snow showers and mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling into the mid-20s.

A brief chance for some mixed rain and snow showers will evolve Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night before drier conditions return to the region by midweek, the NWS said.

Wednesday involves a sunny sky with a high of 44 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 27 degrees.

Much below normal temperatures are set for midweek before a gradual warming trend evolves for the latter half of the week into next weekend, with temperatures getting close to normal late week, according to the NWS.

Thursday brings more sunshine respite with highs in the lower 50s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy but cold with lows falling into the mid-30s.