Frost Advisory in effect this morning; Sunny, windy today

After a frosty start to the day, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high around 71 degrees. Winds will be stronger in the afternoon, with stronger gusts as high as 26 mph expected, according to the NWS.

Overnight winds will lighten somewhat, though won’t entirely go away. Clouds will start to increase, though skies will still be mostly clear by dawn. Lows will be around 56 degrees.