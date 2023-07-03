Funnel cloud spotted in Clark County

A funnel cloud was spotted Monday evening in Clark County.

A trained spotter for the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported the funnel cloud at 6:23 p.m. on North Dialton Road near the village of North Hampton, the NWS reported.

There also were several videos and photographs of the funnel cloud posted on social media.

The NWS has not confirmed whether it touched down or caused any damage.

Multiple rounds of showers and possible thunderstorms are moving through the area tonight.