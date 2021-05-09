Heavy rain could bring possible flooding to Miami Valley on Mother’s Day

Rainfall is expected through the entire region for most of the day, with thunderstorms possible during the day. The area may see winds up to 17 mph during the day. More showers and thunderstorms are possible through the evening, though the chance of rain may diminish overnight. Temperatures will range between about 60 and 40 degrees, the NWS reported.

Tomorrow will be sunny and we will see clear skies, however temperatures will remain cool. Highs will reach about 60 degrees and lows could drop just below 40 degrees overnight.