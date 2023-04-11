High pressure brings warm, dry weather this week

High pressure will bring warm, dry conditions this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today, it will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high around 74 degrees.
Clouds will gradually decrease overnight, with lows around 51 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with light winds and a high around 75 degrees.
Wednesday night will be clear with lows around 50 degrees.
On Thursday, skies will be sunny as temperatures rising to around 76 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will increase again, though it will still only by partly cloudy by dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 52 degrees.
