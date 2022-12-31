High temperature records set today in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

Conditions are dramatically different from last Friday, when Dayton broke a low temperature record of minus 9 degrees and wind chills, or the “feels like” temperature, were well below zero across the region.

A rapid warmup has melted the several inches of snow left by a winter storm that also brought bone-chilling cold.

The average high temperature for the New Year’s holiday weekend is around 38 degrees, said James Gibson, a meteorologist from the NWS Wilmington office.

The unusually warm weather will continue into the first few days of the new year but is expected to return to normal by Thursday.