Hot and muggy; possible storms incoming

Additional showers and storms may occur overnight. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of of 75 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 97 degrees.

“The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat index values between 100 and 105 on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the NWS said.

Tuesday night will have dry conditions and mostly clear skies. Lows will reach mid-70′s.

Wednesday is once again sunny, hot and muggy with highs hitting mid-90′s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 77 degrees.

Thursday sees a possible chance of showers and storms returning.