Hot and sunny today and on the Fourth of July; incoming storms this week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs hitting mid-90′s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms roll in later on with chances of rain and storms after 2 p.m. Additional precipitation and rain thunderstorms may occur between 2 and 5 p.m., then again after 5 p.m.

Precipitation and thunderstorms are likely occurring before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy. The overnight low is around 72 degrees.

Rain showers and thunderstorms return yet again Wednesday throughout the day and after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the weather will be seasonably hot and mostly sunny with highs reaching 92 degrees.

Extra showers and storms are possible between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., with a slight chance of return after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling around 71 degrees on Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms and rain showers are likely possible Thursday and Friday.