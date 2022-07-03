Hot and sunny today and on the Fourth of July; incoming storms this week

Sunny days and rain showers are incoming for the the Fourth of July weekend and throughout the week.
Today will be sunny and warm with highs reaching 90 throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Lows drop to 67 degrees overnight with clear and isolated skies. Conditions remain dry with little to no chance of precipitation.
Independence Day brings even more sunshine and hot weather. The high of the day will be 94 degrees. Light varied wind accompanies in the morning.
A 20% chance of rain showers may occur overnight. Otherwise, skies remain partly cloudy with lows reaching 73 degrees. Repeated rainy and stormy patterns are possible this week, NWS said.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs hitting mid-90′s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms roll in later on with chances of rain and storms after 2 p.m. Additional precipitation and rain thunderstorms may occur between 2 and 5 p.m., then again after 5 p.m.
Precipitation and thunderstorms are likely occurring before 8 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy. The overnight low is around 72 degrees.
Rain showers and thunderstorms return yet again Wednesday throughout the day and after 2 p.m. Otherwise, the weather will be seasonably hot and mostly sunny with highs reaching 92 degrees.
Extra showers and storms are possible between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., with a slight chance of return after 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows falling around 71 degrees on Wednesday night.
Thunderstorms and rain showers are likely possible Thursday and Friday.
