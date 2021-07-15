Hot and sunny today before storm threat returns starting in the afternoon, evening

The brief break from wet weather is expected to continue through the afternoon before the threat for showers and thunderstorms returns.
Skies will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 87 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns late afternoon to early evening ahead of a cold front. However, rain is mostly expected after 9 p.m. Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.
[9:56 PM] Warm and humid conditions will continue tonight under weak high pressure. The threat for showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday afternoon ahead of a front located in the northwest. pic.twitter.com/6QnGSq3kLX— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 15, 2021
Friday starts with more showers and thunderstorms. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. Rain chances remain through the day. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected starting around 3 p.m., with storm chances waning as the sun goes down. Overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.
Another wet weekend is ahead, with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. The high will reach near 80 degrees in Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will drop to around 67 degrees. Sunday will be partly sunny outside of showers and storms, with a high near 81 degrees.