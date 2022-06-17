dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hot, breezy today; Mostly sunny, warm for holiday weekend

ajc.com

Weather
By
1 hour ago

After a stormy start and dangerously hot middle to the week, the work week will end with cooling temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be sunny, hot and breezy, with highs around 88 degrees and gusts as high as 29 mph this afternoon.

Overnight, it will be clear and cool, with temperatures falling to a low of around 59 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be sunny and warm, with highs around 77 degrees. There will be a few more clouds Saturday night, though it will still be mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.

For Sunday, which this year is both Juneteenth and Father’s Day, it will be mostly sunny and warm, with clouds increasing a little more and highs around 81 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy as lows fall to around 59 degrees.

In Other News
1
Mostly clear, mild overnight; Drier, cooler for weekend
2
Heat Advisory in effect; Temperatures to stay warm overnight
3
Dayton breaks over 100-year-old heat record
4
Heat exhaustion vs heatstroke: Here’s the difference and tips on how to...
5
Excessive Heat alerts: Here are some tips to keep you, your pets safe

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top