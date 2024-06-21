Hot, humid again today with ‘feels like’ temp around 100 degrees

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
48 minutes ago
X

Hot and humid conditions will persist through the weekend, with the “feels like” temperature around 100 degrees today.

Today will be sunny with a high near 95 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m., issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in the air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, the NWS advises.

When outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or the evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

ExploreAir quality alert today for Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, particularly in areas north of Interstate 70, the NWS said.

Tonight will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 73 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 76 degrees.

There is a chance of showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

A cold front will start to move through the region Sunday night, which will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 68 degrees..

Monday will be sunny and not as hot with a high near 88 degrees.

In Other News
1
Hot, humid again today, through weekend
2
Juneteenth forecast: Humid with isolated rain, thunderstorms; Heat...
3
Hot, humid today with scattered rain, storms; Heat Advisory, Excessive...
4
Mostly sunny with scattered showers, storms; Excessive Heat Watch, Air...
5
Father’s Day brings hot, hot temps and sunny skies; Air Quality Alert...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top