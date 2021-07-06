Hot, humid ahead of rain, storms tomorrow; Air Quality Alert in effect for some today

On Wednesday, clouds will increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting soon after dawn. Both rain and storm chances will also increase as the day goes on, with both becoming likely in the afternoon.

Rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but we will still see a chance of both throughout the night.

Highs will be around 92 degrees, falling to around 70 degrees overnight.

Thursday will be much like Wednesday, though showers and thunderstorms will become likely before noon.

Rain and storm chances will again fall in the evening before tapering off overnight, although it will stay mostly cloudy through Friday morning.

Highs will be around 86 degrees during the day, and fall to a low of around 66 degrees overnight.