Hot, humid ahead of rain, storms tomorrow; Air Quality Alert in effect for some today

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, as high temperatures and humid conditions are expected to lead to elevated ozone concentrations.
As a precaution, the agency said active children and adults, as well as people with respiratory diseases like asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion, while all others should limit exertion outside.
The agency also asked people in the affected counties to limit the use of gas vehicles, including by taking the bus or carpooling instead of driving, and avoiding using gas-powered lawn equipment. It also said to avoid refueling the vehicle before 8 p.m., and avoid topping off the tank when doing so.
Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid, with highs around 93 degrees and a heat index reaching up close to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures overnight will fall to around 72 degrees under mostly clear skies.
On Wednesday, clouds will increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting soon after dawn. Both rain and storm chances will also increase as the day goes on, with both becoming likely in the afternoon.
Rain and storm chances will dip in the evening, but we will still see a chance of both throughout the night.
Highs will be around 92 degrees, falling to around 70 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be much like Wednesday, though showers and thunderstorms will become likely before noon.
Rain and storm chances will again fall in the evening before tapering off overnight, although it will stay mostly cloudy through Friday morning.
Highs will be around 86 degrees during the day, and fall to a low of around 66 degrees overnight.