Hot, humid today with scattered rain, storms; Heat Advisory, Excessive Heat Watch in effect

The heat index will lift to near 100 degrees Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jjLZmw1CBe — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 18, 2024

During the advisory, high temperatures and humidity could cause heat illnesses, so the NWS advised residents to drink plenty of fluids, use air conditioning, stay out of the sun, wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, limit strenuous activities and check in on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and storms just after nightfall. Lows will be around 76 degrees.

For Juneteenth, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and hot, with highs around 97 degrees and humidity making it feel like 102 degrees.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with lows around 74 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with highs around 99 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 74 degrees.