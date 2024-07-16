Hot, humid with chance of rain, possible strong, severe storms

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late in the afternoon and into the night, with damaging winds being the main threat, though heavy rainfall could possibly cause flash flooding.

Outside of storms, the NWS said that rain will be likely through midnight with a chance of storms, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms before dawn on Wednesday.

Lows will be around 70 degrees overnight.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. Highs will be around 82 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will decrease, for partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 79 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 58 degrees.