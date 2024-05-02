Hot, mostly sunny today ahead of rainy Friday

Today will be hot and mostly sunny, with highs rising to around 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a few more clouds this afternoon, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms that will fall away after night falls.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain starting before dawn on Friday. Lows will be around 64 degrees.

On Friday, rain chances will continue, with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

The rain and chance of storms is expected to continue through midnight, falling to just a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday, with a lingering chance of showers throughout the day and overnight. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms, except for a brief window in the morning.

Highs on Saturday will be around 78 degrees, falling to around 61 degrees overnight.

