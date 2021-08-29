Hot, near 90; chance of showers and thunderstorms

dayton-daily-news logo
By Jenni Gayda
17 minutes ago

Today will have a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm.

There will be light wind coming from the southwest in the morning.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with the high expected to be near 90 degrees.

In the evening, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue after 9pm.

Partly cloudy overnight with the low around 71 degrees.

Showers continues into Monday with the possibility of a thunderstorm.

Partly sunny with the high near 85 degrees.

The chance precipitation is 70% throughout the day but will decrease to 50% into the evening.

Monday evening, the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues as the temperature drops down to 69 degrees overnight.

