Hot, stormy today; Break in rain expected tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase again Friday night, with a chance of rain starting a few hours after midnight.

The NWS predicted Saturday will be rainy, with showers becoming likely by late morning. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms beginning soon after dawn and rising in the afternoon.

Saturday night, showers will continue, with more rain likely throughout the night and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Highs will be around 79 degrees, with lows around 67 degrees.