Hot temperatures, several rounds of showers, thunderstorms this week

There will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms accompanied by hot temperatures through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Some of the storms may be strong to severe, which could bring damaging winds and large hail as well as heavy rain that could cause local flooding.
Today, there will a chance of rain and storms to start with, but showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the afternoon and evening. Precipitation chances will decrease overnight, though there will still be a chance of rain by dawn on Thursday.
It will be hot today, with a high around 92 degrees and heat index values as high as 102 degrees, with worse heat coming in areas that remain dry through the early afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will fall to around 72 degrees.
On Thursday, the NWS predicted showers will be likely starting soon after the sun rises and continuing through the night. There will be a chance of storms during the day, but thunderstorms will become likely after the sun sets before chances fall again after midnight.
Temperatures will again be hot, with highs around 91 degrees and heat index values as high as 102 degrees. Overnight lows will be around 72 degrees.
On Friday, rain and storm chances will dip during the morning, rise again in the afternoon, then gradually decrease during the evening and overnight, finally coming to an end around sunrise on Saturday, the NWS predicted.
Highs will be around 87 degrees, with heat index values expected to reach into the mid-90s.
Friday night, though, there will be a break from the heat as temperatures fall to around 65 degrees.
