Hot today with chance of afternoon rain, storms; Air Quality Alert for Butler, Warren

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, some of which could be strong to severe, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Highs will be around 92 degrees, though humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, as the agency expects unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone. During the alert, residents can help reduce ozone by avoiding or reducing the use of vehicles or appliances that burn gasoline during daylight hours.

Members of the public are also encouraged to limit outdoor exertion, especially children, older adults and people with respiratory illnesses.

Overnight, there will be more clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms through morning. Lows will be around 68 degrees.

Wednesday will be cooler and breezy, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 81 degrees, and winds will gust as high as 22 mph.

On Wednesday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs around 86 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows around 66 degrees.

