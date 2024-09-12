Hot with increasing clouds today

Today will be hot with gradually increasing clouds, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
High pressure will remain over the Ohio Valley for at least the next couple of days. It will remain dry and on the warm side. pic.twitter.com/E1wqNZSvyo— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 11, 2024
Overnight it will be mostly cloudy with lows around 63 degrees.
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs around 85 degrees and lows around 64 degrees.
There will be a little less cloud cover on Saturday, but otherwise it will still be warm, with highs around 87 degrees, falling to a low around 63 degrees overnight.
About the Author