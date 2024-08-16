Hot with scattered rain, storms; Strong to severe storms possible in afternoon, evening

[7:55 AM] Showers, with embedded thunder, will continue to move into the area through the morning hours. A gradual weakening trend is expected with the activity, so parts of central OH may remain mostly dry. Additional storms expected by late afternoon, esp. near/S of I-71. pic.twitter.com/Tv7d2LgSW0 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 16, 2024

Highs will be around 87 degrees, though it will feel closer to 95 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a gradually decreasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

On Saturday, clouds will increase again, with a slight chance of rain and storms in the morning and showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 67 degrees.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Overnight on Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.