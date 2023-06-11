Hot with severe thunderstorms all day with damaging winds possible

Additional showers are possible Monday in the morning, with a slight chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are expected with a high near 72 degrees. Wind gusts will range from 10 to 15 mph.

Monday night will be much calmer and drier with a partly cloudy horizon. The overnight low will fall around 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy as well, with a chance of precipitation and possible thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will be near 75 degrees.

On Tuesday night, a chance of thunderstorms may occur during the evening but otherwise will be mostly cloudy.

The overnight low will fall around 57 degrees.

A mostly sunny sky strides in Wednesday, bringing warmth and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cooler with a low around 59 degrees.