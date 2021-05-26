Hot with showers, storms today; beautiful Memorial Day weekend ahead

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast for Friday, which will be much cooler with a high near 73. Showers remain likely, into the evening, with thunderstorms possible before 8 p.m. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50 degrees.

Memorial Day weekend is expected to be dry but a bit cooler than normal.

It will be partly sunny Saturday with a high near 65. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 48 degrees.

Skies will be sunny on Sunday with a high near 74 degrees. Sunday night will stay mostly clear with a low around 52 degrees.

On Memorial Day, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.