Hotter and humid today with showers, storms

The area is under a slight risk of severe weather during storms Saturday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible, the NWS said.

Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers are likely overnight and possibly a storm after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 68 degrees.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunday, which will be partly sunny but not as hot with a high near 81 degrees.

Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 55 degrees.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 58 degrees.

A warming trend starts Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s the rest of the week. Tuesday’s high will be near 92 degrees, the NWS said. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. A chance of showers and storms continues Wednesday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 72 degrees.

Independence Day will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Showers are likely, and possibly a thunderstorm. Thursday night, there is a chance of showers and storms. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 71 degrees.