Hotter, more humid today; Chance for storms

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Hotter and more humid air will quickly return to the region, along with the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 4 p.m. and before 2 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 72 degrees. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and storms after 4 a.m.

A chance for storms increases Wednesday ahead of the next cold front, the NWS said.

It will be cooler with a high near 83 degrees Wednesday. Showers are likely after 8 a.m., with a thunderstorm possible

Wednesday night, there is a chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 60 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and much hotter with a high near 90 degrees.

chance for storms returns and increases Wednesday ahead of the next cold front.

Drier and cooler conditions will then return for the last part of the workweek before heat and humidity return for this weekend.

In Other News
1
Mostly sunny but warm today, mostly clear skies overnight
2
On and off rain showers, slightly less hot temps today
3
Hot and humid today; Air quality alert, heat advisory in effect
4
Hot, humid again today with ‘feels like’ temp around 100 degrees
5
Hot, humid again today, through weekend

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top