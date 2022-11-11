Widespread rain arrives today, then long colder stretch starting this weekend

Well, it was nice while it lasted. After 10 days of November that felt like early May, autumn is coming in a hurry.
Widespread rainfall will come up from the south today before a major cooldown overnight brings freezing temperatures to parts of the region — Saturday morning and every morning for the week to come.
After several days of unseasonably high temperatures in the 70s this week, Veterans Day will be rainy and cooler with highs near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will push up from the south and bring as much as 1 inch of much-needed rain to some parts of the area. Flooding is not expected to be a problem because of the low water levels in rivers and other bodies of water, the NWS said.
The rain is expected to taper off by 7 p.m., but anyone heading out to a high school football playoff game tonight will need to be prepared for wet weather and to dress warmly. Temperatures will take a nosedive. Overnight lows are expected to fall to around 32 or even lower for some.
The high temperature will make a 20-degree plunge Saturday compared to the day before. The Dayton area will top out around 43 degrees under partly sunny skies, according to the NWS. More clouds will move in overnight, which will have an early Sunday morning low around 28 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with a high near 42 degrees, followed by an even colder overnight with a low around 24.
High temperatures are expected to hover in the low 40s for the early part of next week, with lows in the 20s.
The average high and low temperature for Nov. 11 in Dayton are 55 and 37.
