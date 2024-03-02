Mild, cloudy after foggy morning

Sunday will be partly sunny and warm, with highs around 69 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 52 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and warm, with a slight chance of showers and wind gusts as high as 26 mph in the afternoon.

On Monday night, breezy winds will continue and rain chances will rise, with showers likely after midnight. Lows will be around 54 degrees.